ISLAMABAD - ISPR DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has rejected Indian Air Force’s claim about shooting down a PAF plane on February 27.

Responding to a press conference by Indian Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor on Monday, the ISPR DG said that lying repeatedly would not make it the truth.

He said the Indian Air Force had been saying that it had proof of shooting down a Pakistani plane, but it did not show that.

He said that Pakistan’s silence on the loss inflicted on India should not be ignored. He said that Pakistan did not beat the drums even when it was telling the truth.

The truth is that the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets and everybody saw wreckage on the ground, he concluded.