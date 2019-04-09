Share:

MADRID - The work of the International Contact Group (ICG) on facilitating crisis settlement in Venezuela is proceeding at a very slow pace, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Monday.

“Nicolas Maduro has made a statement on the Montevideo mechanism, the group of Uruguay and Mexico. Perhaps, there is some progress. Meanwahile, the working group [ICG] operates very slowly, too slowly. Europe does not feel the urgency [to resolve crisis in Venezuela], while there is such urgency. We will see how this work can be accelerated. The next meeting will not take place soon. We need to move on faster,” Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called late on Saturday on Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia and the Caribbean countries .