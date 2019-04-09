Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mesmerising grand opening ceremony of the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament 2019 took place at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Sunday night.

All 28 teams appeared on the floor and the ceremony was as excited to see as it should be and huge audience from Bahrain welcomed the teams during the ceremony. Tournament is being organised to generate charity for the children’s who are struggling from the autism disease. Charity of $10,000 will be donated to “Children for Early Intervention” organisation in Bahrain.

In the first match, The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain A was up against Marriott Executive Apartments, Ritz Carlton A defeated Marriott Executive Apartment by 6 wickets, MEA scored 44-2 in 6 overs. Ritz Carlton chased the target in 2.2 overs. In the second match, Four Seasons (A) was playing against Gulf Hotel. Four Seasons scored 52-4 and Gulf Hotel chased the target in 3.3 overs. In the third match, Lagoona Beach A defeated Westin while in the fourth match, Reef Resort outplayed Park Regis.