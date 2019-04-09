Share:

JERUSALEM (AA) The Israeli military will impose a full closure of the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip during Tuesday’s general election. “According to the security situation evaluation and directives of the political level, total closure will be imposed in the areas of the West Bank and the terminals of the Gaza Strip on April 9,” the army said in a statement. The closure will be applied Monday midnight.

According to the military, the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing and Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing with the Gaza Strip will be closed. In the West Bank, Israel-issued work permits for Palestinian workers will be frozen, it said. Election day in Israel is a paid vacation day for workers. Most polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The closure will affect the tens of thousands of Palestinians who legally work in Israel every day, most of them in construction and maintenance.