Jahangir’s World Times (JWT) is considered as an international magazine throughout the world. It includes test preparation material for CSS, PMS, and other major tests. As a big provenance for the preparation for test and interview, it has a wider audience. However, it does contain words that are hard to comprehend and are not available in the dictionary as well.

As the convenience of students is concerned, Jahangir’s World Times should not use such kind of words rather use simple and understandable words.

HAROON MURAD,

Dasht, March 18.