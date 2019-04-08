Share:

Rawalpindi-The enforcement departments of district council and Chaklala Cantonment Board along with traffic police carried out an anti-encroachment operation on Adiala Road on Monday.

The officials of enforcement departments also confiscated 4 truckloads goods from different markets in their campaign against encroachments.

The anti-encroachment operation was conducted on special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa while led by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Division Ahmed Hassan Ranjha.

The DC also directed the enforcement departments to intensify the operation against the encroachers in others areas to provide relief to the citizens.

According to details, the teams of enforcement department of District Council, CCB, City Traffic Police and officials of Saddar Bairooni Police Station led by have carried out operations against encroachment in Khuwaja Corporation, Mubarak Lane, Rah-e-Sakoon, Dhama Morr, Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Hill View, Dhoke Rajgan, Janjua Town, Jarahi Stop, Kehkashan Colony and Gulshanabad Gate.

According to district government spokesman, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway on Adiala Road while now it had further been accelerated. He said that encroachments were removed to ease the traffic flow.

He said that markets were regularly being visited and the staff was conducting raids there.

The vendors who are found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads are imposed fines with warnings, he added. Encroachments both temporary and permanent are also being removed.

He said that strict action would be taken against those violating the orders, he added.

On the other hand, residents of Adiala Road and commuters hailed the services of DC Rawalpindi. They said that the operation against encroachments should be continued.

A citizen Hassan Raza, while talking to media, said that it was not something that could be done once and over. A Permanent solution is required, he said.

Another citizen Asad Khan said that massive encroachments on Adiala Road had been posing security threats for the judges, Police officers and VVIPs who daily travel to Adiala Jail and other sensitive areas.

They also urged the DC to launch anti encroachment operation from Dhama Morr to Sasta Bazaar to ease traffic flow and pacesetter movement.