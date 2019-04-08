Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner’s ‘’biggest fashion regret’’ is ‘’wedge sneakers’’. The 23-year-old model has fallen victim to ‘’several’’ fashion faux-pas when she was younger because she was more experimental with her wardrobe and ‘’didn’t know what was happening’’.

She told Vogue Australia: ‘’Biggest fashion regret? I mean I have several from when I was younger and just did not know what was happening and what I was doing. There’s nothing that I can pinpoint but there are definitely a couple!

‘’I hate saying never but maybe wedge sneakers - I feel like I’m kind of over the wedge sneaker.’’

The brunette beauty previously admitted that she tries to dedicate a lot of her time to ‘’self-care’’ and puts her ‘’mental and physical health’’ first because it is of the upmost importance.

She said: ‘’Self-care is a huge thing for me. I’ve really dedicated a lot of time to it in the last two years. A couple of years ago, I was working a lot -- probably more than I should have, to be honest. It was really starting to mess with my mental and my physical health, and I came to the point where I was like, what am I supposed to do?

‘’I kept hearing about meditating and was skeptical about it, but decided [to] just do it. So I sat down for four days with a teacher and learned TM (Transcendental Meditation) and really dove into it, and I started to see such a difference in my mental health.’’

And the brunette beauty explained that she has ‘’fallen victim’’ to social media and compared herself to other ‘’beautiful women’’ online.