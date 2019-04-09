Share:

BERLIN:- German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin on Tuesday, a government spokesman has announced on Monday. Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel will receive May in the Chancellory tomorrow, but he declined to make any comment on British premier’s request for a further delay to Brexit until June 30. In a letter she wrote to the European Council, President Donald Tusk on Friday said May asked for a further delay to Brexit.