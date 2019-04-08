Share:

In a developing society like ours, where there are so many economic and social problems and a lot of competition, mental stress and depression among students are common.

However, talking about mental health issues are still considered a taboo in Pakistan. Consulting a psychiatrist or psychologist is not encouraged by people and a patient with mental health issues suffers in silence. Stress and depression affect students these days due to immense competition. It is the duty of parents to talk to their children. Parents must realize that it is essential to accept that such issues may exist and that mental illness can be cured like every other illness.

MUKARRAM KHAN,

Karachi, March 18.