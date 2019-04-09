Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since their inception, the model criminal trial courts across the country have continued expeditious dispensation of justice and only within one week, these courts have disposed of total 766 cases related to murder and narcotics.

In this connection, office of Director General (DG) Monitoring and Evaluation Cell Islamabad issued a performance report of these courts of one week from April 1 to 6 and termed their performance as exemplary.

The model courts managed to clear the backlog of murder and narcotics cases in four districts of the province Balochistan – Ziarat, Harnai, Panjgur and Nushki. Now, there is no pending case of murder and narcotics in these districts.

According to the details, 116 model courts of the country disposed of a total 766 cases out of which 319 cases were of murder and 447 cases of narcotics in one week while in the same period, statements of 3,402 cases were recorded.

In Punjab, the 36 model courts decided a total 278 cases of murder and narcotics while these courts recorded statements of 1,400 witnesses.

The performance report said that 27 model courts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced verdicts in 171 pertaining to murder and narcotics while statements of 552 witnesses were recorded. In Islamabad, two model courts decided 31 cases and recorded statements of 86 witnesses.

During this period, eight culprits were sentenced to death while 48 criminals were awarded life imprisonment sentence and other convicts were sentenced a total more than 412 years imprisonment.

The courts also fined criminals to the tune of Rs9.26.1 million. All the decided cases were registered during the period of 1985 to 2013.

The report said, “The process of immediate hearing continues in the model courts and old cases are being heard on daily basis. The cooperation of lawyers in quick hearing and verdict of the cases has been exemplary and the masses have lauded the performance of model courts by terming the fast hearing of cases a very big change.”