Share:

RAWALPINDI- The 70th Annual Flower Show of Morgah Club was held at Attock Refinery Limited, an ARL spokesman said on Monday.

Shuaib Anwar Malik, Group Chief Executive, Attock Oil Group of Companies and Chairman ARL was the chief guest, he said.

According to him, CEO congratulated the organizers of the annual flower show and the prize winners, especially the gardeners, for their efforts to put up such a colorful event.

On this occasion, Shuaib Anwar Malik stressed on the need to promote horticulture and educate the people in this important field. He announced establishment of horticulture institute under the auspices of Attock Group of Companies. In this realm, he donated seed money of Rs10 million and asked to work out modalities for implementation. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners of the flower show.

Adil Khattak, Chief Executive Officer, Attock Refinery Limited and President, Morgah Club said that while Attock Group was committed to achieve excellence in its core businesses, it also laid special emphasis on the environment and corporate social responsibility. We are using recycled water through drip and sprinkler irrigation in our orchards which include organic vegetable farm, fruit and olive orchids and planting about 10-12 thousand tree saplings every year. ARL administered Morgah Biodiversity Park also conserves the biodiversity of Potohar Region.

The Group also provides potable drinking water, education and healthcare to surrounding communities and is increasing its usage of solar energy with the cooperation of Attock Solar Private Limited, he said.