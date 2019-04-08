- 7:49 PM | April 09, 2019 Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Bahrain: President Alvi
- 7:47 PM | April 09, 2019 Three terrorists detained in Faisalabad
- 7:35 PM | April 09, 2019 Pakistan issues 2200 visas to Sikh pilgrims on eve of Baisakhi celebrations
- 7:18 PM | April 09, 2019 Two 330 MW Thar coal power plants to be inaugurated on April 10
- 7:08 PM | April 09, 2019 Kekra in Pakistani waters among three highly prospective wells in world
- 7:04 PM | April 09, 2019 Rs5.49bn approved for uplifting of tribal districts
- 6:44 PM | April 09, 2019 FM Qureshi to visit Japan on April 22
- 6:29 PM | April 09, 2019 Bayern's internal battle for Kovac's future
- 6:01 PM | April 09, 2019 PM Imran slams Modi, Netanyahu as "morally bankrupt"
- 5:42 PM | April 09, 2019 Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project crosses 1000MW generation mark
- 5:37 PM | April 09, 2019 Khawaja Asif records statement in assets beyond means case
- 5:36 PM | April 09, 2019 Two policemen injured during encounter in Karachi
- 5:34 PM | April 09, 2019 Ready to face punishment if corruption proven in BRT project: Khattak
- 5:28 PM | April 09, 2019 Qureshi urges for strengthening economic ties between Pakistan, Japan
- 5:27 PM | April 09, 2019 It will be hard to keep Hazard: Sarri
- 5:17 PM | April 09, 2019 Govt needs to enhance industrial capacity to increase exports: ICCI President
- 3:16 PM | April 09, 2019 Students should keep balance in curricular, extracurricular activities: President
- 3:02 PM | April 09, 2019 Shehbaz recommends names to PM Imran for ECP members
- 1:22 PM | April 09, 2019 FM Qureshi, Japanese envoy discuss bilateral ties
- 12:37 PM | April 09, 2019 Khawaja Asif appears before NAB in assets beyond means case