LAHORE - PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan alleged on Monday that the PTI government was using NAB as a tool to victimise its opponents. Speaking to a private TV channel, he said, “If court orders arrest of [Hamza Shehbaz] we will respect [the ruling].”

He said there was no doubt that the government was behind NAB actions against leaders of opposition parties.

On the other hand, Former Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday took swipe at Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz. Talking to a private TV channel,

Chohan said, he [Hamza] was claiming and was portraying himself as a ‘big leader’, but his act during NAB’s raid to arrest him, proved him wrong. “Everyone saw he was hiding like a coward in the house”, he continued.

He added that Hamza was spotted fleeing to neighbour’s house with the help of a ladder.

Referring to the Lahore High Court’s ruling, the former Punjab minister said the PML-N government violated LHC’s ruling in Model Town case and killed several innocent people in the action.