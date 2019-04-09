Share:

QUETTA - NAB Balochistan on Monday filed a reference against four suspects, including former XEN PHE and Former Deputy Secretary Finance for alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees in the flood affectees rehabilitation funds. According to spokesman NAB Balochistan, after completing investigations a reference has been filed against 4 indicted including former XEN PHE Ghulam Sarwar and Former Deputy Secretary Finance for alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees in flood affectees rehabilitation fund. Taking notice of complaints, NAB Balochistan launched investigation against officials of PHE and Finance Department for sleaze in rehabilitation funds allocated for flood victims of Balochistan’s 14 districts.

NAB investigations revealed that four persons including Former XEN PHE Ghulam Sarwar, Former Deputy Secretary Qaim Lashari and two others embezzled flood funds and caused damage to national exchequer.