Share:

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah here on Tuesday said that in compliance with the apex court’s verdict, no school would be allowed to charge fee for summer break.

Talking to journalists, Syed Sardar Ali Shah warned of strict action against the schools, who forced students and parents to buy stationary from the academy.

He said that the provincial government had decided to start new academic session from July 1 and added that the government would take action against the schools who started new session in April.

Earlier, despite Supreme Court (SC) orders, some schools in Karachi had issued fee vouchers for June and July to students on on January 14.

Sources had relayed that a few schools of Karachi deliberately ignored and refused to pay heed to SC orders pertaining to June and July’s school fees.

Parents of students were still burdened with the excessive amount of fees charged for a period when their children did not even attend school. They were handed the aforementioned vouchers along with January fee challans.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered to file a case against private school owners refusing to cut down monthly fees after court orders.