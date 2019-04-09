Share:

Lahore (PR) Data science is becoming increasingly important in academia and industry. University departments from engineering to economics are turning to data science more and more, and worldwide businesses that face big-data problems are working in partnership with the academic institutions that are equipped to solve them. Currently, OLX is working with LUMS on multiple projects lead by Dr. Muhammad Adeel Zafar and Dr. FareedZaffar solving an array of unique business data problems. This is very beneficial for the researchers and the students as they get the first-hand experience to work on solving real-life big data problems faced by the industry.

According to Linked in learning research, Analytical reasoning is amongst the top skills companies required in 2019. According to the world economic forum, Data Analytics is No.1 emerging job role that is predicted to be the highest in demand in the future.

There is a huge talent gap in Pakistan in the field of data science, with the industry facing challenges in recruiting data scientists that have the skills to address their needs. OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace faced the same challenges and to fill this big gap OLX is collaborating with Pakistan’s top academic institution - LUMS to help the brightest students in Data Analytics to transition from academia to Industry.

At the beginning of 2016, OLX hired the brightest data analytics students from LUMS and established Business Intelligence department at OLX and since then this team has been one of an integral part of OLX Pakistan, analyzing data and extracting valuable insight out of it. This has created a global recognition of Pakistan’s data analytics talent within the footprint of OLX in 45 countries where Pakistan has started importing data science resources to Europe and the middleeast.