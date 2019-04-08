Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested 3,271 outlaws during the last 3 months (January 1 to March 31) and recovered looted valuables worth more than Rs248.8 million from them, a police spokesman told The Nation on Monday. He said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed directed police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. As per his orders, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success during the ongoing year. Owing the efforts, 113 robbery cases were traced and 223 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs16.2 million including gold ornaments from them.

Police also nabbed 224 culprits involved in 149 cases of street crime and theft, while looted items worth Rs69.5 million were recovered from them. As many as 35 persons were held for involvement in 49 cases of car theft, while 40 vehicles were also recovered from them.

Likewise, 57 bike lifters were held besides recovery of 46 bikes from them while 37 persons were held for their involvement in tempering of vehicles and 53 vehicles were also recovered from them.

Police also arrested 504 absconders during the same period including 251 proclaimed offenders and 253 absconders. Moreover, police held 453 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling, while 178.719 kilograms of hashish, 13.710 kilograms of heroin, 6.410 kilograms of opium, 942 gram of ice, 11 gram cocaine and 4027 bottle wines were recovered from them. Islamabad police launched crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed 7 persons and registered cases against them. A total of 5.460 kilograms hashish and 325 grams heroin was recovered from them.

Police also arrested 259 for having illegal weapons and recovered 19 Kalashnikov rifles, 4 carbines, 210 pistols and 5,685 rounds from them. Seven blind murders cases were also traced and 15 persons involved in the case were nabbed during the reporting period. During campaign against professional alms seekers, 2,567 beggars were arrested, while 424 habitual culprits were also held during same period.

Police also nabbed 46 persons nabbed red-handed when they were planning to commit dacoities. As many as 14 foreigners were also arrested under foreigners’ act who was residing illegally in the country. 40 culprits were arrested for being involved in aerial firing and 20 cases were registered against them.

Police nabbed 69 gamblers arrested and 16 cases were registered against them, while 28 persons were arrested for their involvement in ‘sheesha’ smoking and 10 cases were registered against them.

As many as 262 persons were arrested on violation of section 144 and cases were registered against them. Two persons were arrested for having fake currency, while 74 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in 11 immoral activities cases. 13 persons were arrested for selling unhygienic food, while 55 persons were arrested for selling petroleum products in various areas of Capital illegally. Police also held one person over violation of Amplifier Act.