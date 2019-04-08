Share:

ISLAMABAD-Millennium Institute of Professional Development organized international pedagogical workshop on The Millennium Education-TME Constitution (principles, policies, practices and frameworks) at The Millennium Universal College Forum, Sector H-11/4, Islamabad, a statement said.

The TME Constitution, a holistic document comprising policies, practices, principles and framework, was launched at the Heads Annual Conference 2019. As increased schools’ autonomy and a greater focus on teaching and learning in 21st century classrooms have made it essential to reconsider the role of school leaders and necessitates to equip them with contemporary requisites of content and pedagogy leads to the need of a comprehensive outline to sustain TME standards nationwide.

For the purpose, senior management of The Millennium Education at the head office, once again, set a huge task of accomplishing, reviewing, redesigning, reforming and restructuring the constitution. The new constitution encompasses new policies pertaining to some distinct aspects in educational frameworks and new curriculum of arts, music, library and reading, physical education and well-being, citizenship, foreign languages and framework and STEM-Robotics.

These changes reflect the vision of Chief Executive Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq and mark journey of TME practices from today to tomorrow as a global education lead, an organization where future of young millennials is orchestrated through research, project based, active learning, technology driven and evidence-based education.

The Millennium Education, Pakistan understands that role of educator and a school leader is extremely challenging, complex, and continually demanding in today’s time of constant change and innovation and need proper set constitution under which the TME ensures quality and uniformed education to each millennial regardless of city and background.

Nearly 100 leaders across Pakistan attended the workshop under the umbrella of Millennium Institute of Professional Development.

This year’s MIPD workshop brought together many presenters who elaborated TME Constitution and emphasized on empowering school leaders through a well-thought-out academic discourse highlighting the salient features of the innovative curriculum, inclusive academic frameworks and standardized policies is an endeavor taken up by TME to support academic leadership with contemporary requisites of content and pedagogy aiming to increase their self-efficacy.

While addressing to the delegates, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Chief Executive Millennium Education and Founder MIPD, talked about the underlying objective of the TME Constitution. He reiterated that the institution’s support of the legendary history of teaching, learning, and knowledge creation has been the reason why the workshop was conducted. In the end, Faisal Mushtaq glossed the learning outcomes of the workshop and presented the closing remarks followed by a question and answer session.