Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the hope that new Local Government system being introduced in Punjab would empower Local Governments in Tehsil and Union Councils.

Prime Minister expressed these views during a briefing given to him about local government system in Punjab here on Monday.

The briefing was given by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Prime Minister was informed that under the proposed law which will soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly for legislation would ensure provision of funds to the local governments so that they could help resolve issues relating to education, sanitation and health at the grassroots level.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the powers being granted to LGs to help resolve local dispute in coordination the local police in order to ensure speedy and cheap justice to the local people.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the progress in establishing dispute resolution mechanism at the local the level of local councils.