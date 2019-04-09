Share:

ISLAMABAD - While welcoming the interested French investors in Pakistan on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the potential of agriculture, tourism, industry, and SEZs. Talking to a delegation of MEDEF International comprising French businessmen which called on him here Monday, Prime Minister emphasised on the steps taken to reduce cost of doing businesses and improving ease of doing business in the country. The delegation evinced keen interest in investing in various sectors including manufacturing sector, agriculture, and energy. MEDEF is the largest association of French entrepreneurs having 750,000 members. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is keen to enhance its bilateral ties with France and explore new avenues of cooperation in realms of trade and investment for mutual benefit of both the countries. Talking to Chairman of Pakistan-France Business Council of MEDEF International and President of Total Global Services Thierry Pflimlin, here today, the President highlighted the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He underscored that Pakistan offers various investment opportunities for French investors especially in the sectors like manufacturing, housing, tourism, communications, and road infrastructure. He said Pakistan follows a consistent investment policy having several lucrative incentives like full repatriation of capital, capital gains, high rate of return, dividends, and profits. He said foreign companies are allowed to use borrowing facilities both from local and foreign banks. Dr Arif Alvi said CPEC with its wide portfolio of projects in the domains of energy, roads and railway networks, software development and many others offer invaluable opportunities for French companies. He said seven Special Economic Zones have been established in Pakistan, and French companies can establish and relocate their units in these SEZs. He invited the French companies to come forward and have joint ventures with local and foreign companies to become part of global value chain. He assured that the government is committed to facilitate the private sector in each and every step of their project cycle.The President said that given Pakistan’s economic potential, the international community views it as a highly attractive investment destination. He reiterated that Pakistan welcomes French investors and entrepreneurs.