PESHAWAR - A polio worker was killed when he was reportedly convincing a family to vaccinate kids for polio in Mohmand district on Monday.

Union Council Polio Officer Wajid Ali was shot dead in Village Ghazi Baig, UC Kamalai, Tehsil Haleemzai, District Mohmand. The motive behind the attack is reported to be a personal feud. After this, the district administration launched an operation and arrested the main accused of killing the polio worker .

Soon after the incident, Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Polio Eradication Babar Atta in a tweet said that a young polio worker identified as Wajid from Mohmand tribal district embraced Shahadat as reportedly he was trying to convince a chronically refusing family to allow vaccination to the child.

He added: “Parents can refuse polio vaccination but attacking & then killing innocent polio workers will not be tolerated, no matter what. InshaAllah legal actions will do the talking.