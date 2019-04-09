Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 599.90 points (-1.60 percent) to close at 36921.91 points.

In overall 40,590 trades, a total of 106,972,800 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.078 billion. Out of 351 companies, share prices of 50 companies recorded increase while 286 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 10,902,500 and price per share of Rs4.98, Fauji Cement with a volume of 9,510,000 and price per share of Rs18.48 and Unity Foods(R) with a volume of 8,058,000 and price per share of Rs3.55.

The top was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs189.60 per share, closing at Rs7484 while Sitara Chemical was runner up with the increase of Rs12.48 per share, closing at Rs308.88.