ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has formed a three-member parliamentary board as part of its preparations to contest upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly polls in the erstwhile FATA as the party is eyeing victory in the former tribal areas of the country.

The three-member parliamentary board included Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad and Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri.

The board that had been formed in consultations with Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee will search out potential winners to award tickets in the election to be held in the merged tribal districts. According to an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the provincial assembly election for 16 general seats would be held in May or June.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently addressed two public rallies in these areas, one in formerly Bajaur Agency and other in Jamrud falling in formerly Khyber Agency. The PM Khan has also announced to revive uplift package for formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The PM said through one of his tweets that the government plans to spend over Rs100 billion annually for 10 years in tribal districts.

“The purpose of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the erstwhile FATA is to let the people of the area informed that PTI government wants to develop these war-torn areas,” an office-bearer of PTI’s Central Secretariat said. “We want to expedite the process of merger as the party had pledged that its government would allocate extraordinary funds to these areas, he added. PTI wants to bring these areas at par with the other country through rehabilitation and development package,” he added.

Last week, CM KP Mehmood Khan visited party’s Central Secretariat in Islamabad and also discussed the upcoming election strategy with party’s Chief Organiser Nyazee.

Through an amendment in Article 106 of Constitution, the numbers of KP Assembly seats have been increased up to 145 seats, including 115 general, 26 reserved for women and four for minorities. FATA will have 21 seats, including 16 general, four for women and one reserved for non-Muslims. Under the amendment, the ECP have to conduct election in these areas within one year after 2018 General Election.

The ECP has determined the share of tribal districts in the KP Assembly. According to the share, Bajaur and Khyber will have three general seats each; Mohmand, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan will have two seats each. The Orakzai and frontier regions will have also one seat each.

According to the statement issued by party’s Central Media Department during last week, The CM KP in his meeting with Nyazee discussed the upcoming provincial elections in merged districts of tribal areas. “The criteria to select suitable candidates; guiding principles for three member parliamentary board to select suitable candidates; and the organisational structure of party in KP and continuation of reforms across province was part of the comprehensive discussion,” the statement said.