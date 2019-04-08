Share:

Kanye West collaborating with Nicki Minaj

LOS ANGELES (GN): Kanye West and Nicki Minaj could be collaborating soon. The ‘I Love It’ hitmaker and the ‘Superbass’ rapper may be working together on new music after Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West connected the duo via FaceTime.

In the most recent episode of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, which aired on Sunday evening Kanye suggests the collaboration during a studio session with his producer. He said: ‘’What do you all think about Nicki on ‘New Body’?’’

When his producer replied to say he thinks it would be ‘’dope’’, Kanye replies: ‘’Yeah, OK. Send it to her then ... Wait a second. Kim, you want to send it to her? She asked you.’’

With Kim adding: ‘’She did ask me, ‘Can Kanye send me new music?’’

Kim then promptly got Nicki on FaceTime, with the rapper telling her the collaboration was ‘’gonna be fire’’.

Taking to Twitter following the episode being aired, Kim wrote: ‘’Nicki really is the goat! We face timed her and within an hour she had written the song and it’s so amazing.’’

It is believed the track will also features Ty Dolla $ign and will appear on Kanye’s next studio album, Yandhi. And Nicki isn’t the only female collaborator Kanye is looking to feature on his new album as he has also reportedly set his sights on Dua Lipa.

Ariana urges fans to protect their energy

LOS ANGELES (CM): Ariana Grande has taken to social media to urge her fans to ‘’protect their peace and energy’’. Ariana has urged her fans to ‘’protect their peace and energy’’. The ‘god is a woman’ hit maker took to social media to share a sweet message to her 150 million followers as she told them not to ‘’run themselves to the ground and exhaust themselves’’.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, she said: ‘’Hi everyone! I’m in L.A. I just finished my first 10 shows on tours and I’m rehearsing for Coachella and getting ready, but I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves and protect your space, because we have a lot of work to do here and a lot of family and friends and love and important.”

She continued: “I just want to make sure you don’t run yourself to the ground and exhaust yourself. And remember to protect your energy and do things that are good for you. And that you are loved and not alone. You deserve the best there is, and I love you. Remind you life is beautiful if you allow being and if you put your energy in the right place. So here I am, reminding you.’’

Ariana had previously thanked her fans for always being there for her in a series of posts to her story.