Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that if corruption of a single penny is proven against him in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, then he would face the punishments.

He said that his assets and properties are before everybody. “I am also ready to give account details if any inquiry committee will be constituted,” Khattak added.

Defence minister said that everyone knows that I have no property outside the country. He said that action must be taken against the delay and corruption in BRT project.

I had started this project when I was the chief minister of K-P and therefore chance of any corruption stands ruled out, he asserted. He claimed that this is the one and only project in Pakistan for which it can be said in categorical terms that no government officer has accepted any bribe in this project.

No one dared to take bribe during my tenure, Khattak claimed. Therefore this is totally a transparent project. He said as traffic is increasing day by day in Peshawar therefore this project is really a need of Peshawar and this will be completed soon.

He said those who are leveling allegation of corruption against him in this project will face humiliation because my hands are clean and I didn’t commit corruption of even a single rupee.