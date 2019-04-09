Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday told Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi to submit an affidavit stating that he would not create unrest in the society if released on bail.

Rizvi was taken into protective custody by police in Lahore on November 23 after law enforcement agencies launched a massive crackdown on workers of the TLP and the Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA).

On Monday, a two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan directed the lawyers for the TLP chief and the state to present their arguments regarding the bail application on April 11. Lahore High Court Bar Association Chairman Hafizur Rahman was among the lawyers representing Rizvi in court. Rahman assured the court that Rizvi would not disrupt the law and order after his release on bail. “He is an innocent man sitting in jail,” he said.

But the bench remained unconvinced, asking the lawyer what guarantee there was that Rizvi would not create unrest if granted bail. The court subsequently ordered that a written guarantee from Rizvi be submitted.

The crackdown came ahead of Rizvi’s call to party members to observe martyrs’ day on November 25, the anniversary of the Faizabad sit-in. He had asked workers and supporters to gather at Faizabad in Islamabad — the same venue where the party had staged a weeks-long sit-in in November 2017 that had virtually paralysed the federal capital and led to several people losing their lives.

Rizvi’s arrest also came weeks after the TLP led three-day protests across the country against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi — a Christian woman whose blasphemy conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court a few months ago.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition, filed by former senior provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan in the offshore companies and assets case till April 16.

The petition was fixed before LHC bench, headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan for Monday, but it was not taken up for hearing.

Abdul Aleem Khan, through his bail petition, had argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him in connection with an illegal assets case, though he extended complete cooperation to the NAB authorities in investigation.

He contended that all charges were baseless and the Bureau did not have any evidence against him. He contended that the case was fabricated and pleaded with the court to grant him benefit of bail, as investigation had been completed in the case and no more confinement was required.