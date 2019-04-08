Share:

LAHORE-After the successful release of ‘Kon Hai Who’, Rocklite is all set to release their second single ‘Ghussay Vich’. The only touring member of renowned 90s band Vital Signs Rizwan Ul Haq continues on his journey for the love of music with his band ‘Rocklite’.

‘Ghussay Vich’ takes us back to a story based narrative with powerful, deep baritone vocal texture of Bilal Ashraf the lead singer of the band.

Rizwan ul Haq and Parham Faraid have played the guitars with shades of Sufi rock with his signature 90s rhythm.

Allan Smith is on the drums and has been in music industry for over 25 years and has also played with bands like Junoon, Imran Hanan is on the bass alongside Varqa Faraid who has played keyboards and done sound design for the music video as well.

The song is written by Sarfaraz Hussain Zia, composition and arrangement is done by Rizwan ul Haq and Sarmad Ghafoor.

The video has been directed by Ali Sattar and takes the audience into a journey tracking down the daughter of the protagonist after the young girl runs away from her home after witnessing her father argue with her mother.

Speaking about the song, Rizwan said: “As a society the least we could do is to treat each other with politeness and kindness. I want to see a tolerant society and leave behind for my future generations. My latest single is based on the theme of peace in society.”