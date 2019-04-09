Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday approved Rs5.49bn for 668 different projects in tribal districts.

According to the details, KP’s relief department on the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan allocated Rs495.3mn for 27 various projects in Mohmand district.

Rs333.4mn approved for 52 projects in Bajaur, Rs1.5bn for 77 projects in Orakzai Agency, Rs422mn for Khyber district, Rs1.6bn for 136 projects in North Waziristan and Rs957.7mn for 216 projects in South Waziristan.

Official sources said that Rs1.83 billions approved for construction and restoration of 238 schools in the tribal districts and Rs1.83bn approved for 258 projects of potable water in the area.

The relief department approved Rs766.2 million for 73 healthcare projects in the newly merged tribal districts.

Earlier, a joint committee had been constituted on March 21 to finalise steps for initiating development and welfare projects for merged tribal districts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province., ARY News reported on Thursday.

The committee would comprise members belonging to federal and provincial governments which would be tasked to forward recommendations for the development of merged tribal districts.

Federal secretaries of planning and finance ministries, KP finance secretary were included in the committee.