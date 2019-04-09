Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on American Senator Gary Peter, discussed Pak-USA relations, Pak-India confrontation, and war on terror.

According to statement issued by Governor House Lahore on Tuesday, the meeting took place in New York. Democratic Party leader Tahir Javed and Scottish Parliamentarian Anas Sarwar were also present on the occasion.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar briefed American Senator about sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in war on terror and steps taken by Pakistan to eradicate terrorism.

He said that Pakistan has played instrumental role in defeating terrorism in South Asia and we want the world to acknowledge our sacrifices. Strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States are need of hour, he adding that cooperation between United States and Pakistan should be continued in all areas.

Senator Gary Peter acknowledged role of Pakistan in war on terror. He said, United States will keep supporting Pakistan in war on Terror. Relations between Pakistan and United States will get stronger day by day, he said and added that United States will also help Pakistan in addressing its financial crisis.