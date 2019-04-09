Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday converted the death sentence of a murder convict into life imprisonment giving him benefit of doubt.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Zaffar Iqbal for alleged murder of his brother Javed Iqbal, his sister-in-law and his brothers eight children with axe in Jhalki village of Sialkot District on April 16, 2009. The Lahore High Court also maintained the trial court verdict.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Mushir Alam heard the case filed by Zaffar Iqbal against the Lahore High Court verdict.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that the assassination was done on property dispute as father wanted to give property to Javed Iqbal. He remarked that trial court and high court awarded death sentence to the convict. The Chief Justice remarked that there was no significant evidence in the postmortem report and the statements of witnesses. He asked why lower courts did not examine the evidences. Is it duty of the apex court to examine evidences for the first time, he asked. He remarked that despite passing 10 years nobody asked to reduce the sentence. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that it is strange that a person killed 10 people one by one with an axe.

Later, the court converted the death penalty into life imprisonment and disposed of the case.