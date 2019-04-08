Share:

ISLAMABAD- A student attacked a deputy superintendent during Federal Board’s 9th class examination with knife, injuring his eye.

According to details, 9th class examinations were underway at Islamabad Model College for Boys, Kurri, when a student was caught red-handed while cheating by the deputy superintendent, Ramzan. The student instead of accepting his mistake started using foul language and later attacked Ramzan with a knife, which resulted in a huge scar on the face of Ramzan near eye. He was rushed to hospital.

While talking to The Nation on Monday, Islamabad Teachers Association President Malik Ameer said that it was responsibility of the government to provide security to the teachers performing their duties at different examination centers.

The student escaped from the scene. Eyewitnesses confirmed that boy used knife while people present at the occasion gave first aid to Ramzan, while a case was also registered with Banni Gala police station.