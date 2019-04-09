Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the students to strike a balance in their curricular and extracurricular activities to excel in their life.

He was interacting with the students of different schools of the federal capital in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President said the students have an important role to play to carve out a name for the country in the comity of nations.

Dr Arif Alvi noted the country will move forward on the path of progress and development with the promotion of education. He said this is a big struggle but expressed the confidence that the country will see improvement in the field of education with each passing year.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that about twenty million children are out of school and it is our responsibility to bring them into the educational institutions. He said enrollment of all children in schools, no dropouts and introducing latest technology in the education sector are his foremost priorities.

Dr Arif Alvi said that his goal of entering the politics was not to reach presidency but to make efforts towards bringing improvement in the living standards of the people by providing them better health and education facilities.

The President also drew attention of the students towards the challenges of global warming and water shortages. He asked the students to plant more trees to cope with the issue of climate change and avoid wastage of water.

First Lady Samina Alvi was also present on the occasion.

Later, both the President and the first lady distributed packs of sprout pencils amongst the students.