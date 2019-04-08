Share:

The terrorist attack by a white supremacist in New Zealand is not only deplorable in the strongest possible terms, but it also highlights the fault-line of globalization. When I read the alleged shooter manifesto; I could not help but recall how the right-wing pundits have made so many similar statements and have not been penalized yet.

Author Ann Coulter who has spoken openly of “ragheads,” “camel jockeys,” and “jihad monkeys,” He declaimed three days after 9/11 that “we should invade their countries, kill their leaders, and convert them to Christianity.” Furthermore, commentator Ben Shapiro is another example. Shapiro believes that a “majority” of the world’s Muslim population is “radicalized” and has claimed, “Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage.”

The list does not end here. Fox News host Tucker Carlson has dismissed Iraqis as “semiliterate primitive monkeys. Brigitte Gabriel is of the view that “a practicing Muslim cannot be a loyal citizen to the United State of America.”. Our dear friend here, Steve Bannon has declared, “Islam is not a religion of peace “but” religion of submission,” and warned that the US could transform into the “Islamic States of America.”

I could not help but remember the names of some prominent liberals, too, such as atheist and scientist Sam Naveed, who dubbed Islam “the mother lode of bad ideas” and announced that terror should be replaced with Islam when it comes to War.

TV host Bill Maher called Islam “a mafia” and accused “violet” Muslims of bringing “that desert stuff to our world.” On the other hand, author and ex-Muslim Ayyan Hirsi Ali demanded that Islam be “crushed “and thinks that every Muslim would have approved of 9/11 attacks.

According to Novelist Martin Amis, ‘The Muslim community will have to suffer until it gets its house in order. ‘If I may ask, what sort of suffering Not letting them travel deportation further down the road and strip searching based on race.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO,

Islamabad, March 16.