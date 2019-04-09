Share:

A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) force detained three terrorists at Deputy Wala Interchange in Faisalabad in secret information operation on Tuesday.

According to CTD officials, they arrested Noor Muhammad, Noor Raheem and others which belong to a banned organization.

Explosives, IED (Improvised Explosive Device) and other arms were recovered. CTD officials said that the terrorists have been transferred to an unknown location for investigation as they planned to target the sensitive installations in Faisalabad.