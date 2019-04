Share:

The formal inauguration ceremony of two 330 MW coal power plants is being held in Tharaparker on Wednesday.

This project was completed under CPEC flagship public-private partnership of Government of Sindh.

For this project, the Sindh government has given the sovereign guarantee of seven hundred million dollars.

For the succession of the project, Mai Bakhtawer Airport, roads and bridges were also established beside provision of water for power generation.