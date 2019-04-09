Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Two people died when a jeep fell into a canal after hitting a rickshaw, police said on Monday.

Another five persons sustained injuries. The accident took place on Abbasia Link Canal in Rahim Yar Khan. Police and rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital.

According to APP, tThe Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, help provided services to victims of 1,007 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, provided by the PES here on Monday, nine persons were killed and 1,145 others injured in the accidents. As many as 691 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 454 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. Further analysis showed that 431 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians and 551 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 239 road accidents were reported in Lahore

which affected 239 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 109 in Faisalabad with 122 victims and Multan at third with 49 accidents and 53 victims.

According to the data, 745 motorbikes, 160 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 57 vans, 17 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 108 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

17 held for violating ban on kite-flying

SIALKOT (APP)::Police on Monday arrested 17 persons and recovered 125 kites and strings from them during a crackdown against the violators of ban imposed on kite-flying. According to police, the teams conducted raid in different areas of the city and arrested 17 violators.