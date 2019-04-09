Share:

Two policemen were injured during a police encounter on the super highway in Karachi.

According to media reports, four armed persons while riding on motorbike on super highway opened fire on policemen when the latter signaled them to stop.

As a result both policemen got injured and accused fled the scene leaving their motorbike. Injured policemen were immediately shifted to Agha khan hospital for medical aid. Police contingents reached spot on reports while Police took their motorbike and bullets parts in custody.

SSP Malir Irfan Bhadur said that firing exchange occurred between police and accused when police intercepted the accused they opened fire on policemen. Operation was conducted to arrest the accused and they will be arrested soon he added.