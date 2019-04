Share:

LAHORE - Unifoam Shaheens defeated Unilever team by 3 wickets to reach the semifinals of the CPL Champions League 2019.

Unilever, batting first, scored 169 runs in the allotted overs. Unifoam Shaheens chased the target successfully in 18.4 overs losing seven wickets. Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Waheed of Unifoam played outstanding knocks to lead their side to victory. Muhammad Hanif was declared man of the match for his all-round performance.