ISLAMABAD -Warriors beat Young Capital by two wickets in the ICA Cup 2019 match played here at Xi Stars ground on Monday.

Batting first, Young Capital posted 136 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Ilyas emerged as top scorer with 35 runs. Hamza bowled brilliantly and bagged 4 wickets for 11 while Asim claimed 3 wickets for 26.

Warriors, in reply, chased the target in 19.4 overs losing 8 wickets. Shan Ali played the match-winning knock of unbeaten 30 while Hamza and Jabbar scored 27 and 24 runs respectively. Azam captured 3-22.

In another match played at the same venue, XI Stars beat Classic by 5 wickets. Batting first, Classic could score 153 losing all their wickets on the final delivery of the 20th over. Moeed Shaikh played well and gathered 25 runs while Abdur Rehman contributed with 23. Naeem took 2 wickets for 25. In reply, XI Stars achieved the target in 17.4 overs for the loss of five wickets. Saad hammered 50 and Ibrahim unbeaten 48. Nadeem took 2-33.