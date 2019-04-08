Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services on Monday laid the foundation stone of a new mother and child hospital for the rural population of the city.

The 40-bed hospital is being established with financial support of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) through its development fund.

The hospital construction will be completed till end of the year.

Federal Minister for NHS Aamer Mehmood Kiyani while laying foundation stone of the new MCH said that the hospital would provide 24 hours gynecological and obstetrics services to over 100,000 people of the area directly and 500,000 population from other areas indirectly. It will be the first MCH to be built through SAARC Development Fund at Bhara Kahu.

The minister said that work on the project has been started by Pakistan PWD which would be completed by 31st December 2019.

He said that the ministry is striving to make Islamabad a model city in health so that the same could be replicated in other parts of the country.

Islamabad district has 50 union councils and its population is above 2 million. Around 700,000 people are living in rural areas, but the district has only 15 BHUs, 2 rural health centers (RHCs) and a dispensary.

Rural health remained neglected in the district as facilities are scattered under different administrative set ups in the city.

Earlier, the health system was separately working under ministry of National Health Services and Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), the BHUs were under district administration of the city.

Health officials believe that non-up-gradation of BHUs, non availability of staff and lack of equipment in these health set ups contributed to weakening the health infrastructure of the city.

Dr Sharif Astori from Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) said that BHUs were not functioning in their full capacity, and the burden of patients was being shifted to the two major hospitals of the city.

A statement issued by the ministry of NHS said that during March, a model center for infectious diseases was established in Islamabad with free screening, diagnostic and treatment facilities. It said that up-gradation of General Hospital Tarlai has also been started while District Health Information System has been established in ICT to improve monitoring and planning of health system.

It also added that a major initiative is being undertaken to establish new Basic Health Units and upgrade existing ones in Islamabad. And Use of I.T. is being undertaken to provide ambulance service and for bed registry in Islamabad.

The statement said that Mother and Child Hospital was a demand of the inhabitants of the rural areas of Islamabad and its objective to lessen the ever increasing load of patients on the PIMS and Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital in the urban area.

The minister also said that the government appreciated the role of mothers in building a healthy nation. Mother and child are therefore on the top of our agenda in health, he said.

“The first 1,000 days in a child’s life are of critical importance. Our mission is to provide best facilities to mother and child,” he said.

The minister had also claimed that the ministry had a target of revamping health infrastructure of the city which will cost above Rs12 billion.