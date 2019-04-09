Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Monday to review arrangements for controlling dengue. Officers from different departments gave a detailed briefing regarding detection of dengue larva. The Minister directed launching awareness campaign regarding precautionary measures, symptoms and treatment of dengue. She directed giving prompt response to the complaints received on helpline. She directed ensuring presence of healthcare providers and availability of meadicines at all DHQ/THQ hospitals. Secretary Information Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, SP Security Mansoor Qamar, DCs, officers of Rescue 1122, transport, Punjab Information Technology Board, Cooperative, Schools Education, Higher Education, Wasa, Finance, Agriculture, LG and Environment departments attended the meeting.