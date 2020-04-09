Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 12 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday including an official of Rescue 1122 and police, taking the tally to 107 in Rawalpindi hospitals.

As many as nine patients were tested positive in Attock, five in Jhelum and five in Chakwal on Wednesday.

Total 164 confirmed patients were admitted in hospitals of four districts including Rawalpindi 107, nine in Attock, 40 in Jhelum and eight in Chakwal. However, the results of 67 suspected patients are still pending and a report is likely to arrive in next 24 hours.

On the other hand, total seven patients were discharged from the hospitals of four districts of Rawalpindi division after recovering from COVID-19 including five patients in Rawalpindi, one each from Attock and Jhelum.

The district health authorities have also shifted a UK returned man namely Shafique Ahmed, 80, from THQ Hospital, Kallar Syedan to RIU after he was tested positive for COVID-19 by National Institute of Health (NIH).

A rescuer of Rescue 1122 was also tested positive for COVID-19 and was moved to RIU where he was identified as Asif Nawaz. Similarly, a constable namely Kashif posted at Police Training School Rawat and his family also tested positive for coronavirus and all were shifted to RIU for medical treatment.

According to details, two more coronavirus suspects were detected in Nakrali Village and have been isolated by their families.

They said though the families had alerted the officials of health department about the condition of the patients yet nobody visited the area to shift the suspected patients to hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq, when contacted, confirmed that 12 more COVID-19 patients had landed in RIU and werwe being treated. He said health authorities will also bring two suspects to BBH from Nakrali Village.

On the other hand, DC also paid a visit to quarantine center at RIU and enquired about the health of the patients.

He advised doctors to provide adequate health facilities to coronavirus patients.