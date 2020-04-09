Share:

Overall 15 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday in Gilgit Baltistan, a federally administered area, bringing down the total number of active patients in the region to 101.

According to details provided by the information ministry, two more cases of the virus have been reported from the region today, bringing the total number of active patients to 116. However, 15 of them recovered today after testing negative, lowering the tally to 101.

It is pertinent to mention that overall 213 virus cases have been reported from the region of which three people had died due to complications.