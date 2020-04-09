Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws including five drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, alcohol, snatched mobile phone, cash and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said on a tip-off, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area.

This team under the supervision of SDPO Zohaib Nusrullah Ranjaha conducted a raid in sector H-9 and arrested a notorious bootleggers namely Ishq Masih and recovered 102 bottles alcohol from him.

The police also arrested Faisal Masih after recovery of 12 bottles of alcohol from him.

Furthermore, on a tip-off, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of SDPO Koral Qasim Khan Niazi which during a raid arrested two notorious drug peddlers namely Hamad Raza and Zeeshan after recovering 3178 kilogram of hashish from their possession. SP (Saddar) Muhammad Omer Khan constituted a team under the supervision of SDPO Margalla Malik Abid Ikram which arrested two members of street criminal gang namely Arsl William and Shehryar and recovered nine snatched mobile phones and two pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sihala police team conducted a raid and arrested three gamblers red-handed and recovered cash and gambling tools from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Zariab and recovered knife from him. Karachi Company police arrested two accused Haseeb and Junaid after recovering kites from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Aamirullah and recovered 170 gram hashish from him. Khanna police arrested Imtaiz Iqbal and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him. Nilor police arrested Nusrat Hussain and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.