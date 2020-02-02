Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that under the

Prime Minister Ehsas program, 22 lakh families

have been identified in the province for relief package and payment of Rs 12000 to them will start

from today.

He was talking to media in the Itlaa Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Wednesday.

He said that about 3500 points have been established across the province to pay the relief package and all payments will be made online through

the Information Management System to make it

transparent. In the relief package of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 6,000 will be given after a week or two.

He said that there are 527 confirmed corona cases across the province while tests for 1261 patients

are negative and 18 patients have died so far of corona virus. Eighteen out of 19 patients have returned home from the quarantine center established at Darazinda.

Similarly, 217 out of 281 at Gomal Medical College and all 152 patients returned to their homes

from Duranpur Quarantine Center.

Ajmal Wazir said that 272 quarantine centers

have been set up across the province with a capacity of 17530 patients and added availability of PPEs

at every district and tehsil will be made sure.

Doctors, paramedics and the health staff are our

heroes that the nation will always remember the

valuable services and the provincial government

salutes to all these heroes.

Ajmal Wazir said that the chief minister and all

administrative staff are working day and night to

protect people from corona virus.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself visited the

Quarantina Center in Mardan. The coordination between Pakistan Army and the government is very

well for the ending of this outbreak. He said that

more cautionary measures are needed in the coming days and we can all defeat corona by following

the government-created SoPs.