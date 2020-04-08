Share:

ISLAMABAD-Britney Spears has continued in her crusade to rally fans amid the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. Taking to Instagram, the pop star, 38, shared an illustration showing her iconic ...Baby One More Time video outfit with the lyrics to the 1999 track reworded to read: ‘My loneliness is saving me’, rather than ‘is killing me’. In the midst of the pandemic, people are being told around the globe to remain in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus. Britney appeared very impressed by the illustration - which also featured a bottle of sanitizer - as she shared the image with her 23.8million followers. Alongside the snap, she added the caption: ‘Enough said and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time!!!!