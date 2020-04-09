Share:

ISLAMABAD - Major Chinese companies have

announced to provide financial, medical and technical support to Pakistan in the fight

against coronavirus pandemic.

The support was announced

by President and CEOs of Chinese companies who called on

Prime Minister Imran Khan

here on Wednesday.

They announced donation

of five million rupees to the

Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

They also donated medical

supplies worth three million

rupees that includes 30,000

masks, 100 N-95 masks and

300 Protection suits to National Disaster Management Authority.

General Manager of CMEC Li

Kan apprised the Prime Minister about application of latest and environment friendly

technology for enhancing cotton production in China.

President Richard J. Guo

evinced interest regarding investment in the renewable energy sector of Pakistan particularly manufacturing of solar

panels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan

appreciated interest of both

the companies for investments

in Pakistan. He also appreciated the generous gesture shown

by the Chinese companies towards Pakistan’s fight against

COVID-19.