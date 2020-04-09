ISLAMABAD - Major Chinese companies have
announced to provide financial, medical and technical support to Pakistan in the fight
against coronavirus pandemic.
The support was announced
by President and CEOs of Chinese companies who called on
Prime Minister Imran Khan
here on Wednesday.
They announced donation
of five million rupees to the
Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
They also donated medical
supplies worth three million
rupees that includes 30,000
masks, 100 N-95 masks and
300 Protection suits to National Disaster Management Authority.
General Manager of CMEC Li
Kan apprised the Prime Minister about application of latest and environment friendly
technology for enhancing cotton production in China.
President Richard J. Guo
evinced interest regarding investment in the renewable energy sector of Pakistan particularly manufacturing of solar
panels.
Prime Minister Imran Khan
appreciated interest of both
the companies for investments
in Pakistan. He also appreciated the generous gesture shown
by the Chinese companies towards Pakistan’s fight against
COVID-19.