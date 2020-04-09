Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Coronavirus confirmed in 28 citizens in just two days in Rahim Yar Khan.

Most are from Iran returned and Tableeghi community.

The district administration has appealed to citizens to stay in their homes.

As per details, the district administration had screened around 6,000 citizens from across the district due to threats from the coronavirus and blood samples of them have been sent to Islamabad for tests of the suspected patients.

It is learnt that there were only two corona positive citizens in Rahim Yar Khan before 2 days.

Now, coronavirus has been confirmed in 28 more citizens during the last two days and the total number of corona positive patients has now increased to 30.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has said that all the suspected patients are being called into quarantines and their blood samples are being sent to Islamabad for test.

Two dacoits killed, one critically injured in

encounter

Two dacoits were killed while one critically injured in an encounter after they attacked at a police camp near police station Machka some 50 km from RY Khan here on Wednesday.

As per details some dacoits of Sher Gang wanted to extort money from local

residents of the area as wheat harvesting was started.

But when the residents resisted not to pay the money and demanded the help from

police, the dacoits attacked the police check post II and started firing.

But in the exchange of fire 2 dacoits Latif alias Latu and Noor alias Noora were killed while one was injured.

The encounter occurred in the area of Machka police station. Police spokesperson Azhar Iqbal confirmed the encounter and told that police was chasing the injureddacoits. No policemen injured in this encounter.