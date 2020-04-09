Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 63 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 4322.

According to details, 2,171 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1036 in Sindh, 560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 213 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 212 in Balochistan, 102 in Islamabad and 28 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 572 patients have recovered in the country while 25 are in critical condition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a total of Rs12,000 will be distributed among 12 million families at 17,000 different point from April 9. He assured that distribution of funds to the deserving families will be totally merit-based, transparent and non-political what may come.

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus now stands at above 81,000, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 1 million declared cases have been registered in 213 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 253,000 are now considered recovered.