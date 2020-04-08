Share:

Telenor Pakistan offers ‘Business Continuity Packages’ to support business community

PR-ISLAMABAD-Businesses all across Pakistan are going through a challenging time due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. To facilitate the Pakistani business community during this hour of need and to ensure business continuity, Telenor Business has launched ‘Business Continuity Packages’ (BCP).The BCP initiative is designed to offer value to both existing and new customers.

Under the initiative, Telenor Business has launched a free of cost offer “Hum Aik Hain”. This offer is designed to support the existing corporate customers to cope with the surge in connectivity needs due to work from home arrangements without incurring any additional cost. “Hum Aik Hain” offer has 500 MBs data, 200 on-net minutes, 200 all network SMS (local) and 20 off-net minutes, all free of cost. This offer has been activated on all eligible corporate numbers and is valid until 30 April 2020.

For new business customers, who are looking for connectivity to sustain their businesses during this crisis, the Business Continuity Packages offers Postpaid Value Plans with flexible & fast on-boarding process and no long term contractual commitments. These plans start from as low as Rs. 600/- and offer value for money. Moreover, new customers can also avail the 7 day Internet Device Return Policy, where customer can return the internet device within 7 calendar days.

“Telenor Pakistan realizes its role as an enabler in these trying times. We feel the responsibility to accelerate our efforts and support to keep the economic cycle running” said Haroon Bhatti, Chief Business Officer Telenor Pakistan. “This added value to our corporate clients is an effort to go above and beyond to ensure their enhanced business needs are met.”

Oil rebounds as hopes grow for output cut deal

Agencies - Singapore -Oil prices rebounded Wednesday as traders jockey for position ahead of a key producers’ meeting this week aimed at cutting output to support coronavirus-hit energy markets.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 5.7 percent to $24.98 a barrel in morning Asian trade.

A barrel of Brent, the international benchmark, was changing hands at $32.69 a barrel, up 2.5 percent.

The rise was also in part driven by traders buying at bargain prices, following sharp falls overnight, analysts said. Producers from the OPEC cartel and non-member countries are scheduled to meet via video conference on Thursday, with output cuts high on the agenda to combat massive oversupply.

Markets have been hammered in recent weeks as travel restrictions and lockdowns due to the virus pandemic strangle demand, and Russia and Saudi Arabia engage in a brutal price war.

Riyadh and Moscow are participating in this week’s meeting -- raising hopes they may draw a line under their dispute and agree to cut output.

AxiCorp global market strategist Stephen Innes said current figures being discussed point to a cut of 10 million barrels per day for the OPEC-led alliance -- but cautioned this may not be enough as the virus saps global demand. “With millions of jobs and the stability of the global economy at risk, someone needs to compromise, or it will leave the industry in tatters,” he warned.

Analysts said attention will also be on whether the United States -- a key producer of shale oil -- will join the output cut.

But some observers believe a fall in America’s crude output forecast released Tuesday could be enough for Riyadh and Moscow.

The US Energy Information Administration said it predicts production to average 11.76 million barrels a day in 2020, down from a previous forecast of 12.99 million, Bloomberg News reported.